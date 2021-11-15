New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR opened at $121.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $7,247,268. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.