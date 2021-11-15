Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 17,000 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in cbdMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in cbdMD by 6,360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in cbdMD by 1,303.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in cbdMD by 908.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.53. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

