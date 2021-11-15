Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after buying an additional 1,194,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 436,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE TRQ opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

