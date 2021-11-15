Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

