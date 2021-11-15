Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $53,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 714.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.45 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

