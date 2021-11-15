Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $62,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

QRVO stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

