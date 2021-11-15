Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TMCI opened at $21.77 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,377.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

