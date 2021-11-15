Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCAT opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

