Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amcor by 1,213.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

