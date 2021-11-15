NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.04

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

NXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 982,626 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

