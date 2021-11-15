Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 803.3% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NCPCF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.09. 354,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.