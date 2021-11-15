Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 803.3% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NCPCF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.09. 354,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
