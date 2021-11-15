Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Niu Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 886.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

