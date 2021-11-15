Nord Finance Price Reaches $5.20 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $1.54 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00008123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

