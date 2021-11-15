Northern Trust Corp Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

NFBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.