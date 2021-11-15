Northern Trust Corp Has $9.34 Million Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AxoGen by 28.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $505.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

