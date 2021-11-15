Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 242,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $80,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

