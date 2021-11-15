Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,082 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,418,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Thermon Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

