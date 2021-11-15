Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,928 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of SMART Global worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SMART Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SGH opened at $59.86 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

