Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,928 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of SMART Global worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 673.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SMART Global by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SMART Global by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

