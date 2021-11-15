Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $46.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NPIFF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9704 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

