Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.