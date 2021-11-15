Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $299.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 460,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 417,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.