NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,988,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $108,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.53 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

