Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

NRYYF has been the subject of several research reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NRYYF stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

