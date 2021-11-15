Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

