Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.94 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $26.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.85 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of NTR opened at $68.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

