NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of NuVasive worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 103.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 21.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 84,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $56.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

