Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Caleres worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

