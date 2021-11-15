Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after buying an additional 1,478,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,460,000 after buying an additional 121,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

