Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

