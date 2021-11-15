Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,842 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $111.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

