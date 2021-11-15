Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

