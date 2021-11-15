Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 80,118 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,118 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ranpak worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 85.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ranpak by 68.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,741 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ranpak by 87.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 48,079 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,578. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $41.26.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

