NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

NVA stock opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.00.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

