Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oatly Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTLY stock traded down 2.58 on Monday, reaching 9.24. 781,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,902. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 10.17 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 14.73.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $3,298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.43.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.