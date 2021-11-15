Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oatly Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OTLY stock traded down 2.58 on Monday, reaching 9.24. 781,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,902. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 10.17 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 14.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $3,298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
