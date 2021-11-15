ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $37,685.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,173.90 or 0.99212086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.28 or 0.00591062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

