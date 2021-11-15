Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after buying an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after acquiring an additional 507,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,210,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,647 and sold 607,100 shares valued at $16,008,078. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

