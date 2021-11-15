Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 11,776 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 0.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 700,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progressive by 101.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 59.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

