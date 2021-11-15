Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

