Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of OMGA opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $5,544,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

