ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 103.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 152,005 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.91. 84,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,218. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

