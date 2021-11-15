Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$121.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Onex stock traded up C$1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting C$95.89. 35,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,551. The stock has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. Onex has a twelve month low of C$66.22 and a twelve month high of C$98.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.70.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

