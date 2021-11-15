Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.49. Onion Global shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Onion Global during the second quarter worth $431,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.