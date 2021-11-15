Origo Reaches One Day Volume of $765,820.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Origo has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Origo has a market cap of $5.33 million and $765,820.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00221586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00086705 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

