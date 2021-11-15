Ormat Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NYSE ORA opened at $81.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ormat Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of Ormat Technologies worth $51,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

