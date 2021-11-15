Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.76

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.30 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
