Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.76

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.30 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

