OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 483.52. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a one year high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

