Otonomy’s (OTIC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

