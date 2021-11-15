Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.66.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $515.18 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $253.00 and a 52-week high of $523.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

