Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 150,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 405.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 115,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.60 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.82.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.